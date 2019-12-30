Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 553,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.81. 54,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,835. The stock has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

