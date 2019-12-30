Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

