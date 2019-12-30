Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Increases By 6.2%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

CPIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

