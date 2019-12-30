America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 428,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $109.11. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $110.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $717.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

