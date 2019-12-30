CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 146,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,647,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,876. The stock has a market cap of $387.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

