Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CROX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 40,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 552,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after buying an additional 513,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

