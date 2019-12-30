Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expands By 9.5%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.50. 5,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.