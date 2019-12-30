Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Grows By 10.1%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

