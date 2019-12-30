MOAC (MOAC) Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and $9,432.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . MOAC’s official website is moac.io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

