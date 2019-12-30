IoTeX Achieves Market Cap of $18.79 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. IoTeX has a market cap of $18.79 million and $1.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

