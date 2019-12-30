Zel Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00100390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,735,500 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

