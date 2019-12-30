Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $2.15 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.