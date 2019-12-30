TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $57,986.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001112 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.75 or 0.99822111 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,760,040 coins and its circulating supply is 16,570,495 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

