GoByte Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $156,442.00 and $6,376.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,601,468 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

