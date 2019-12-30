Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.80. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 299.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

