Analysts Anticipate Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Iamgold reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 138.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 307,022 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 78.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.40 and a beta of -0.06. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

