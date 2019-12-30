Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clearfield by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $13.94 on Monday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

