Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLRB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

CLRB stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.33. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

