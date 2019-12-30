Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $2.40 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

