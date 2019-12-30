Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.35

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.35 and last traded at $87.36, with a volume of 27204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

