Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 9623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

WVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

