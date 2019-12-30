Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.25

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

