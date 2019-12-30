Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 582,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNET stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chinanet Online has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

