Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $847.00

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 847 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 841.05 ($11.06), with a volume of 53883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($11.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 815.80. The company has a market cap of $621.48 million and a PE ratio of -103.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 14.35 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.59%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £49,380 ($64,956.59).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

