Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $847.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 847 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 841.05 ($11.06), with a volume of 53883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($11.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 804.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 815.80. The company has a market cap of $621.48 million and a PE ratio of -103.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 14.35 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.59%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £49,380 ($64,956.59).

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SCIN)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cellectar Biosciences Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Cellectar Biosciences Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd Short Interest Down 6.5% in December
Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd Short Interest Down 6.5% in December
Ryanair Hits New 52-Week High at $88.35
Ryanair Hits New 52-Week High at $88.35
Wave Life Sciences Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71
Wave Life Sciences Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71
Koninklijke Philips Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.25
Koninklijke Philips Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.25
Chinanet Online Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 9.5% in December
Chinanet Online Holdings Inc Short Interest Up 9.5% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report