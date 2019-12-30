Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Update

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 160,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $23.63 on Monday. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

CLCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 69.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 15.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

