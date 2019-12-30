Espers (ESP) Hits Market Cap of $467,196.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Espers has a total market cap of $467,196.00 and $104.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058812 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00596999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00229410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

