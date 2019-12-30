NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, NIX has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $60,598.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00629181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

