Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

