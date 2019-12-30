Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00019432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $1.97 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

