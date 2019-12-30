China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Update

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 137,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CIFS stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

