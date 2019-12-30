Function X Price Reaches $0.0608 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $168,866.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001165 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.75 or 0.99822111 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,879,767 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

