Brokerages Anticipate Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTSV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forty Seven stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.44. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Earnings History and Estimates for Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)

