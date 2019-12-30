Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CHDN stock opened at $136.05 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

