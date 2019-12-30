Short Interest in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases By 10.6%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 370,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.15 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $834.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

