Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERC opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

