Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 204.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 204.67 ($2.69).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 181.08 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

