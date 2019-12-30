Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

