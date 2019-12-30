Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €17.60

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

ETR:LHA opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

