Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €17.60

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

ETR:LHA opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

