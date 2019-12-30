Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) PT at $100.20

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:DIN opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Receives GBX 204.67 Average Target Price from Analysts
Barclays PLC Receives GBX 204.67 Average Target Price from Analysts
Criteo SA Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Criteo SA Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG Target Price at €17.60
Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG Target Price at €17.60
Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc PT at $100.20
Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc PT at $100.20
Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Price Target at $8.95
Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Price Target at $8.95
Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. Price Target at $22.14
Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. Price Target at $22.14


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report