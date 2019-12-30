Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) PT at $100.20

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:DIN opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

