Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $8.95

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $387.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 1,090,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,244,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

