Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $22.14

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,952. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.04 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

