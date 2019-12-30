Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $331.17

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

ESS opened at $299.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

