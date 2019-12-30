Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $12,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Receives GBX 204.67 Average Target Price from Analysts
Barclays PLC Receives GBX 204.67 Average Target Price from Analysts
Criteo SA Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Criteo SA Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG Target Price at €17.60
Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG Target Price at €17.60
Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc PT at $100.20
Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global Inc PT at $100.20
Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Price Target at $8.95
Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Price Target at $8.95
Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. Price Target at $22.14
Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. Price Target at $22.14


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report