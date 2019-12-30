Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of SESN opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $12,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

