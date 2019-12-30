MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.81 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $5,467.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005384 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

