WOLLO (WLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,156.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, WOLLO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. WOLLO has a market cap of $204,954.00 and $2,156.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOLLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOLLO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO Token Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official website is pigzbe.com

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOLLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOLLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.