ATBCoin (ATB) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,295.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $37,487.00 and approximately $36,295.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00543852 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000506 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, TOPBTC, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

