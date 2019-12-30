U Network Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $56,911.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

