Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 53.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.