Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $112.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,988,000 after acquiring an additional 778,230 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,231,000 after acquiring an additional 689,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,824,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

