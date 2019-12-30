Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,956,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,360,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. IDEX has a 52 week low of $120.86 and a 52 week high of $173.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.